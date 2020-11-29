 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oita: 2 corpses found in Beppu residence; murder-suicide suspected

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 29, 2020

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police believe a man fatally stabbed his daughter inside their residence in Beppu City before taking his own life, reports the Nishi Nippon Shimbun (Nov. 29).

At around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, officers working off a tip entered the residence in the Minamitateishi area and found the man, a 55-year-old company employee, and his daughter, 18, dead inside.

The bodies of both persons had wounds. A bloodstained knife was found nearby, the Beppu Police Station said.

A man and his daughter were found dead in their residence in Beppu City on Friday (Twitter)

There were no signs of a break-in, and the interior had not been ransacked.

The man died due to loss of blood from a wound to the abdomen. Meanwhile, the cause of death of his daughter was loss of blood from a wound to the neck, police said.

Officers entered the residence after a colleague of the man reported that he had dropped out of contact.

