Officer at Mejiro Police Station dies in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – An officer at the Mejiro Police Station in Toshima Ward died on Monday, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 12).

At just past 9:00 a.m., a colleague found the officer, aged in his 40s, collapsed inside a storage room in the basement.

The officer was then taken by ambulance to a hospital. However, he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police believe the officer took his own life.

The officer headed the traffic division. He arrived at work at around 7:00 a.m. the same day.

“I am very sorry that an officer has died,” said Akinori Sakai, the vice-chief of the Mejiro Police Station. “We will work to determine the cause and circumstances [that led to his death].”