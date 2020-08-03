Noriyuki Makihara handed suspended prison term for possession of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – A court here on Monday handed musician Noriyuki Makihara a suspended prison term over the possession of stimulant drugs, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 3).

At the Tokyo District Court, presiding judge Masashi Sakata handed Makihara, 51, a two-year term, suspended for three years.

“I am really sorry to those involved in my music-related activities and my fans,” Makihara said in admitting to the allegations made by the prosecution at the opening of the trial last month.

On April 11, 2018, Makihara possessed 0.083 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence of Makihara in Minato Ward, according to the ruling.

Makihara also possessed 64.2 milliliters of the illegal sex-enhancement drug Rush at the same residence on March 30, 2018.

This past February, he also possessed another 3.5 milliliters of Rush at his current residence in Shibuya Ward.

Previous case

This is not Makihara’s first brush with the law. In 1999, the Tokyo District Court handed him an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years, for the possession of stimulant drugs.

“With a history of not resisting illegal drugs, your criminal liability is not small for such malicious crimes,” judge Sakata said in handing down the ruling.

In 1991, the popularity of Makihara’s single “Always” propelled him to the New Artist Award from the Japan Record Academy. The musician is also known for writing “The Only One Flower in the World,” which was recorded by boy band SMAP in 2003.