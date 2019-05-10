Niigata: Manhunt underway after high school girl slashed

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who slashed a high school girl in Niigata City on Wednesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 9).

At around 8:00 p.m., the perpetrator shoved the girl off her bicycle as she commuted home on a road in the Okayama area of Higashi Ward.

“Keep quiet and obey,” he threatened after grabbing her from behind and pulling out a knife. He then slashed her in the right thumb.

After the girl resisted the attack, the perpetrator fled the scene by bicycle, the Niigata-Higashi Police Station said.

In addition to her thumb, the girl suffered an injury to her right shoulder.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the man is believed to be in his 40s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange long-sleeve shirt, police said.