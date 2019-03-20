Niigata: Male corpse found near wheelchair in river

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Uonuma City on Monday, reports Niigata Nippo (Mar. 18).

At just past 8:00 a.m., a passerby tipped off police after finding the body along a bank of the Sanashi River.

According to the Koide Police Station, the man, believed to be in his 60s, had a medium build and stood about 163 centimeters tall. His body was clothed in a black jacket and gray pants. He was also wearing black leather boots.

At the time of the discovery, the body, which did not exhibit any signs of external wounds, was buried in snow from the torso down. Near the body was an electric wheelchair turned on its side, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.