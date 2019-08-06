Nara: Man returns home to find corpse of unknown woman inside

NARA (TR) – Home sweet…

Last week, a 69-year-old man returned home after an extended absence to find a woman’s body inside. Even more perplexing is that he lives alone, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 4).

At around 2:15 p.m. on August 2, the man, 69, returned to his apartment in the Sakaemachi area of Yamatotakada City after several weeks away and found the corpse lying face-down inside.

“I am not acquainted [with her],” the man told police upon their arrival. The body of the woman did not exhibit any signs of external wounds.

Police later determined that the body is that of a 53-year-old woman who lives in a different unit in the same building.

Since it is likely that the man left his door unlocked, investigators believe she entered his unit by mistake and died due to an unspecified illness.