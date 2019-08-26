Nagano: Man lived with corpse of father for 5 months

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man after he was found to have been living with a corpse likely belonging to his father at their residence in Saku City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 25).

On August 24, police working off a tip found the decayed body inside the residence, located in the Hara area. “It’s my father,” Satoru Sakaguchi, of no known occupation, told officers.

Police later accused Sakaguchi of abandoning a corpse. During questioning, he said that he failed to report the death of his father, aged in his 90s, after he died in March.

Prior to the discovery, a staff member with the city office contacted police after being unable to reach the suspect’s father for an extended period.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.