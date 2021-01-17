Musician accused of molesting woman in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male musician over the alleged molestation of a woman in Kawasaki City last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 14).

Early on November 13, Kento Tada, 32, came up from behind the woman as she attempted to open the door to her residence and fondled her body.

Upon his arrest, Tada admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, security camera footage showed Tada, who was not acquainted with the woman, following her from a nearby railway station before the incident.

The web site for Tada indicates that he teaches the saxophone to beginners.