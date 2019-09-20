Motoji Takasu, adult publisher, dead at 71

TOKYO (TR) – Motoji “Mot’s” Takasu, a popular figure in Japan’s adult publishing industry, passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in the metropolis after a battle with cancer. He was 71, Nikkan Sports (Sept. 18).

Takasu’s claim to fame was as a publisher of photograph collections in the so-called “hair nude” genre, which means the display of pubic hair.

Known as the “Hair Trader,” Takasu produced works that included nude spreads of such actresses as Tomoko Fujita, Mineko Nishikawa and Yoko Shimada and singers Yuka Onishi and Mari Amachi.

Takasu also promoted the “Mature Queen Contest.” Held on 25 occasions at Loft Plus One in the Kabukicho red-light district, the events featured jukujo, or mature, adult video actresses.

For more than 20 years, Takasu penned a column for evening daily Yukan Fuji. Even while receiving treatment for cancer, he maintained the column, including coverage of the scandal involving agency Yoshimoto Kogyo.

Anti-war

After graduating from Chuo University, he joined the toy maker known today as Takara Tomy Co. In 1992, he founded his publishing company to capitalize on the then boom in erotic photograph collections.

Confrontational and brash, Takasu was proud of having been arrested for assembling dangerous weapons at a student demonstration, he told Tokyo Sports during an interview earlier this year.

It might not then be such a surprise to learn that not all of his output was geared toward titillation. Some of his later publications focused on his anti-war stance.

Takasu’s success led to relationships that spanned entertainment, sports and politics, with such luminaries as socialite Sachiyo Nomura, actor Kentaro Shimizu, singer Masashi Tashiro and fight promoter Akira Maeda considered among his acquaintances.

“Goodbye”

In May, Takasu, who suffered from gout, visited a hospital to receive treatment for pain in his feet. He was then diagnosed with lung cancer. The cancer then spread to other parts of his body.

Takasu’s last column appeared in the October issue of Saizo. “Well, goodbye,” he wrote.