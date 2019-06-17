Miyagi police seek help of public in identifying female corpse

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman whose body was found on a beach in Sendai City last month, reports Kahoku Shimpo (June 14).

According to the Sendai-Higashi Police Station, the body was found along the coast of Miyagino Ward in the Gamou area.

With a medium build, the woman stood about 155 centimeters tall. She is believed to be in her 60s or 70s. She died shortly before the discovery of her body, police said.

The body, which showed no signs of external wounds, was clothed in a black sports bra, blue jeans and black sports shoes.

In a portrait sketch released on June 13, the woman is shown with short hair.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Sendai-Higashi Police Station at 022-231-7171.