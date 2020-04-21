Miyagi: Male corpse found in Sendai river

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police on Sunday launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a river in Sendai City, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 19).

At around 10:15 a.m., a passerby in the Fukurobara area of Taihaku Ward reported the discovery of “a dead person” at a confluence of the Kyuzaru and Natori rivers.

According to police, the body, believed to be that of a man, was found on the riverbed near a sluice gate. Due to the corpse having turned partially skeletal, the approximate age is not known.

On Saturday night, heavy rain fell in the area. Police are now investigating whether the rising water level caused the body to be transported from another location to where it was found.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.