Massage parlor for women accused of supplying unlicensed sex services

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have busted a massage parlor for women in Nagoya for allegedly supplying sexual services in violation of the law, reports Sankei Sports (Sept. 6).

On August 20, Toshiyoshi Kojima, the 53-year-old proprietor of Rose Garden, located near JR Nagoya Station, allegedly fondled the body of a female customer and committed other acts in supplying a sex-related service for which it did not have a license from the prefectural public safety commission.

“I opened this business without thinking about it too deeply,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Rose Garden opened in 2016. Customers browsing the web site of the salon will receive its location after sending an email to a listed address.

The violation surfaced during an investigation launched by police after another female customer complained about illicit filming taking place inside the parlor.

Rates at the parlor begin at 14,000 yen for a 90-minute session, according to the web site.