Man with face wrapped in tape found dead in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a man was found dead in a cemetery in Higashimurayama City, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 27).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police were tipped off about “a man collapsed and bleeding” at Kodaira Cemetery.

Officers from the Higashimurayama Police Station arriving at the scene found the man lying on his back with adhesive tape wrapped around his face. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the man had suffered an injury to the throat. Near the body a knife was dropped. As well, a bag believed to belong to the man contained a roll of tape.

Police later confirmed that the man is aged in his 50s and living in Nerima Ward. A subsequent search of his residence revealed a note that hinted at suicide.