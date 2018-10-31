Man found unconscious in cell at Shibuya Police Station later dies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have announced that a man found unconscious in his cell at a police station in Shibuya Ward on Tuesday later died, reports TBS News (Oct. 31).

At around 4:30 p.m., a guard making rounds found the man, 48, unconscious and lying face-up in the cell. The man was rushed to a hospital but was later confirmed dead, police said.

On October 25, police arrested the man on suspicion of trespassing into a building in the ward. He was alone in the cell during his time in detention, police said.

Though an autopsy will be used to determine cause of death, police believe the man died as a result of a sudden illness.