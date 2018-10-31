 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man found unconscious in cell at Shibuya Police Station later dies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 31, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have announced that a man found unconscious in his cell at a police station in Shibuya Ward on Tuesday later died, reports TBS News (Oct. 31).

At around 4:30 p.m., a guard making rounds found the man, 48, unconscious and lying face-up in the cell. The man was rushed to a hospital but was later confirmed dead, police said.

On October 25, police arrested the man on suspicion of trespassing into a building in the ward. He was alone in the cell during his time in detention, police said.

Shibuya Police Station
A man in custody at the Shibuya Police Station

Though an autopsy will be used to determine cause of death, police believe the man died as a result of a sudden illness.

