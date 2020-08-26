Man found dead in front of National Diet Building in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A man was found dead near the National Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward on Wednesday, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 26).

At just before 9:00 a.m., a female passerby reported to a guard on duty about “a man collapsed” in a hedge at Kensei Memorial Park.

Officers arriving at the park found the elderly man collapsed face-up with blood pouring out of a wound in his neck. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police found a knife near the body of the man. Since there were no signs of a struggle, police believe to the wound was self-inflicted. No will has been found.

Police are now working to identify the man.