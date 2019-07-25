 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man dies in plunge from 3rd floor emergency exit at karaoke parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 25, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a man accidentally plunged to his death from an emergency exit on the third floor of a karaoke parlor in Setagaya Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 24).

At just before 4:00 a.m. on July 20, Hiroyuki Emoto, a company worker, fell from through an emergency exit for a third-floor room of the parlor, located in the Sangenjaya area, and onto the pavement below.

Emoto suffered severe injuries to his head. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

According to police, Emoto came to the parlor with some colleagues. The emergency door was behind a sofa.

A man fell to his death from a karaoke parlor in Setagaya Ward on July 20 (Twitter)

Police believe the door opened when Emoto leaned up against it. “The microphone went flying onto the street,” a witness was quoted by TBS News (July 24).

The case is being treated as professional negligence resulting in death.

