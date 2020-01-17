Man claiming God told him ‘to kill’ not prosecuted over stabbing of two

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 46-year-old man over the stabbing of two men in separate random attacks in Yokohama City last year, reports NHK (Jan. 16).

At around 7:25 p.m. on August 9, Yoshio Kayama, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab a 49-year-old male

government official in the left arm as he returned home on a road in Minami Ward.

About five minutes before, Kayama also allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old male employee of a takkyubin delivery service in the right side on a road about 70 meters away.

Neither victim suffered an injury that was considered life-threatening, police said previously.

Officers apprehended Kayama on suspicion of attempted murder the following day. “God told me to kill,” Kayama was quoted by police in admitting to stabbing the government official.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kayama. No reason for the non-prosecution.

It was also learned that prosecutors conducted a four-month mental evaluation of Kayama that ended on January 10.