Man arrested after corpses of father, brother found

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man following the discovery of corpses likely belonging to his father and brother in Hokuto City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 18).

On August 10, police working off a tip found the bodies inside the residence of Kimihiko Mitsui, of no known occupation.

According to the Hokuto Police Station, the suspect shares the residence with his father, aged in his 80s, and older brother, aged in his 50s.

Neither body exhibited signs of external wounds. Both persons are believed to have died several weeks before the discovery, police said.

On August 10, a staff member at the Hokuto City government office contacted police after the father of the suspect had dropped out of contact. Officers then found the corpses inside the residence, located in the Oizumicho Yato area.

On the morning of August 17, police found Mitsui to be living inside his vehicle in Hokuto. He said he left the residence on August 7.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, he admitted to the allegations. “I recognize [their deaths], and I abandoned the bodies],” the suspect was quoted.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies.