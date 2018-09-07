Man accused of raping 9-year-old boy at Fujisawa shopping center

KANAGAWA (TR) — Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged rape of a third-year elementary school boy at a shopping center in Fujisawa city earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Sept. 6)

At around noon on June 10, Satoshi Watanabe, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the boy, 9, inside a toilet at the center.

Watanabe, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by the Fujisawa Police Station.

According to police, Watanabe lured the boy into the toilet prior to committing the act.

The day after the incident, the boy’s mother consulted with police.

Watanabe became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken at the center.