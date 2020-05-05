Man, 60, fatally stabs one neighbor, bashes another ‘due to noise’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of one male neighbor and assault of another on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 5).

At around 8:15 p.m., Seiji Hiruta, of no known occupation, allegedly stabbed Katsuyuki Kobayashi, 38, with a knife at the entrance to the victim’s residence in Adachi Ward.

Hiruta then allegedly struck Kobayashi’s father, aged in his 60s, with a hammer.

Kobayashi was later confirmed dead at a hospital. Meanwhile, his father suffered light injuries, the Takenotsuka Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Hiruta admitted to the allegations. “Due to the noise, my patience reached my limit,” the suspect was quoted by police.

At the time, Kobayashi, who lives in the same ward, his wife and their child were visiting his father. Hiruta lives next door.

Prior to the incident, Hiruta began banging on an adjoining wall. “Come out, and then I’ll kill you!” he reportedly threatened.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.