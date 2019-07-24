Man, 59, accused of attempting to rape woman in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman insider her residence in Itabashi Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (July 24).

At around 6:00 a.m. on July 7, Yasutaka Ito, of no known occupation, crept into the first-floor residence through an unlocked window. “Don’t make a sound,” he reportedly threatened the woman, aged in her 20s, while holding a pair of scissors.

After he began fondling the body of the woman, she resisted the attack. The suspect then fled through the entrance, according to police.

Ito, who has been accused of attempted coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “Those are not the facts,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect followed the woman from the street into her building. After the incident, the victim visited a nearby police box.

Ito became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.