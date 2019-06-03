Man, 32, accused of stabbing older brother after ‘wages stopped’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his brother, who runs a company employing the suspect, during a dispute earlier this year, reports the Jiji Press (June 1).

On March 5, Ryohei Koda, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a fruit knife to repeatedly stab his brother, 35, in the abdomen and back inside a building in the Toyo area.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is still receiving medical treatment, police said.

Koda, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by the Fukagawa Police Station.

According to police, Koda worked at the company, which is in the lumber industry. “When my wages were stopped, I wanted him to know that I was being driven into a corner,” the suspect added.

The day after the incident, Kodo fled Japan for a country in Southeast Asia. He was arrested upon his return to Japan on May 31.