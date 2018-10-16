Male corpse found in between buildings in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a man in the Shinjuku 3-chome area of Shinjuku Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Oct. 15).

At around noon, a person tipped off police about the discovery of the man collapsed in the 70-centimeter-wide gap between the buildings housing [email protected] Shinjuku and an outlet of the Ginza Renoir coffee shop chain.

Officers from the Yotsuya Police Station arriving at the scene found the man bleeding from his head. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The man is believed to be a foreigner in his 30s. His pants had been ripped such that they only covered his left leg. He also suffered wounds to his arms and side, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the man. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.

The area of the discovery is located near the flagship outlet of Isetan Department Store and Shinjuku-sanchome Station.