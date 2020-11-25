Male corpse found floating off Manazuru

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male corpse was found floating off the coast of the town of Manazuru on Tuesday, local authorities have revealed, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Nov. 24).

At around 8:40 a.m., the captain of a fishing boat alerted a fishing cooperative about the body, seen floating about 2,800 meters from the Manazaru Lighthouse.

According to the coast guard, the man is believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He stood about 160 centimeters tall.

The man is believed to have died up to three days before the discovery. There were no personal belongings in his possession.

The body was clothed in gray pants and black sport shoes. There were no signs of external wounds.

The coast guard is now seeking to identify the body.