Male corpse found floating in Tsurumi River

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male corpse was found floating in a river in Yokohama City on Saturday, authorities said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 12).

At around 8:30 a.m., the captain of a fishing boat reported seeing the corpse floating at the mouth of the Tsurumi River to the Japan Coast Guard.

According to the coast guard, the man is believed to be in his 60s or 70s. Standing 164 centimeters tall, he had a thin build and gray, short hair.

The body was clothed in a black jacket, sweater and black pants. As well, the body exhibited no signs of external wounds. He is believed to have died up to 7 days before the discovery.

In addition to seeking the cause of death, the coast guard is working to confirm the identity of the body.