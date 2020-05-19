Love hotel employee accused of raping female guest

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of a love hotel in Shibuya Ward over the alleged rape of a female guest earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (May 19).

At around 6:40 a.m. on January 14, Takaaki Kon, 37, allegedly trespassed into the room of the woman, aged in her 20s, at Hotel Sunreon and sexually assaulted her while she slept.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and quasi-coerced intercourse, Kon denied the allegations. “I didn’t touch the woman. I also didn’t enter the room while the woman was there,” the suspect was quoted by the Shibuya Police Station.

Hotel Sunreon is located in the Maruyamacho area near JR Shibuya Station. According to police, Kon, a resident of Inage Ward in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, used a pass key to enter the room, where the woman was staying alone.

Police believe that Kon later erased security camera footage shot on the premises of the hotel. He was sought in the case after a DNA analysis was conducted on evidence found at the crime scene, according to TBS News (May 18).

After the incident, Kon’s whereabouts became unknown. However, police located him at a parking lot in Edogawa Ward on May 16.