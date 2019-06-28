Legendary Kabukicho strip theater to shut

TOKYO (TR) – A legendary strip theater in the Kabukicho red-light district will lower its curtain for a final time on Sunday, bringing to a close nearly four decades of adult entertainment, the theater announced last month.

On Sunday, DX Kabukicho will host the final installment in a 10-day celebration of its 39-year history as a premier adult venue in the district. Among the female performers on the final day will be adult video actress Nozomi Mashiro.

The basement theater did not provide a reason for the closing. However, the Kabukicho area, located several minutes on foot from JR Shinjuku Station, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists, whose numbers have surged to record levels over the past few years.

General admission at DX Kabukicho for one day, which includes three shows, is 8,000 yen. The first show starts at 11:30 a.m. The third show ends at 11:00 p.m.