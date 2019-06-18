Large scrawls again found at Tottori Sand Dunes

TOTTORI (TR) – Large English text and illustrations were found scrawled into the sand at the popular Tottori Sand Dunes in Tottori City on Monday, a local administrative office has revealed, reports TV Asahi (June 18).

At around 7:30 p.m., the text of a woman’s name, the word “LOVE” and an illustration of Mickey Mouse were discovered drawn into the sand, the office said, adding that footprints made by bare feet were also found nearby.

Under a local regulation, letters, images or symbols exceeding 10 square meters are prohibited. Violators are liable for a fine up to 50,000 yen.

According to earlier media reports, scrawls found in January were believed to have been carried out by foreigners. Similar markings were found in April.

To raise awareness among tourists arriving to the area, the office has posted signboards indicating that scrawls on the sand are prohibited at several points of entry.