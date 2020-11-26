Lamborghini bursts into flames after crash on highway in Kyoto

KYOTO (TR) – A Lamborghini sports car burst into flames after a crash on a highway in Kyoto City on Wednesday, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 25).

At around 8:50 a.m., the 52-year-old male driver of the Lamborghini tried to change lanes on Meishin Expressway in Yamashina Ward while traveling in the direction of Osaka City.

However, it struck a truck and a passenger vehicle. While spinning out of control, it struck a fourth vehicle and came to a halt along the median.

Facing against traffic, the sports car then burst into flames. In footage posted on social media, smoke and flames rise from the body of the smashed vehicle as it sits along the median.

The driver of the Lamborghini was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The driver of the truck, aged in his 40s, experienced minor neck pain, police said.

Due to the accident, that side of the Meishin Expressway was closed for about 90 minutes between the Kyoto-East and Kyoto-South interchanges.