 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto: Skeletal remains found near lighthouse

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 17, 2020

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains along the coast of Kyotango City, reports the Kyoto Shimbun

At around 10:30 a.m., a male fisherman, 37, reported the discovery of the full skeleton on the coast in the Tangocho Sodeshi area.

According to the Kyotango Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death.

The location of the discovery is about 450 meters from the Kyogamisaki Lighthouse.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »