Kyoto: Skeletal remains found near lighthouse

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains along the coast of Kyotango City, reports the Kyoto Shimbun

At around 10:30 a.m., a male fisherman, 37, reported the discovery of the full skeleton on the coast in the Tangocho Sodeshi area.

According to the Kyotango Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death.

The location of the discovery is about 450 meters from the Kyogamisaki Lighthouse.