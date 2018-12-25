Kyoto: Male corpse with head injuries found under bridge

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male corpse was found under a bridge in Fushimi Ward on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 24).

A person living near the Katsura River tipped off police after finding the body in the water beneath the Hazukashi Bridge in the Yokooji Kusatsucho area.

Officers arriving at the bridge found the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, floating in shallow water. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The head of the man had suffered injuries, the Fushimi Police Station said.

The man stood up to 180 centimeters tall. He was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man and determine the cause of death.