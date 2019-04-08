Kyoto: Fisherman finds human head, limbs in stream

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of portions of a male corpse in a stream in Kyoto City on Sunday, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (Apr. 7).

At around 11:30 a.m., a fisherman tipped off police after discovering a man’s human head and limbs, all of which had turned skeletal, in the stream in Sakyo Ward.

According to the Shimogamo Police Station, the body was clothed in a black jacket and trousers. There were no signs of external wounds.

Police are now working to identify the body.