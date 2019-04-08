 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto: Fisherman finds human head, limbs in stream

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 8, 2019

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of portions of a male corpse in a stream in Kyoto City on Sunday, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (Apr. 7).

At around 11:30 a.m., a fisherman tipped off police after discovering a man’s human head and limbs, all of which had turned skeletal, in the stream in Sakyo Ward.

According to the Shimogamo Police Station, the body was clothed in a black jacket and trousers. There were no signs of external wounds.

Police are now working to identify the body.

Published in Japan, Kyoto and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »