Kyoto: Corpse of university student found hanged in forest

KYOTO (TR) – A corpse found hanged in a forest in Tanabe City last week is that of a 22-year-old male university student, police have revealed, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (July 28).

At around 6:50 p.m. on July 23, a person living in the Miyamaki Minamiyama area found the body hanging from a tree.

According to the Tanabe Police Station, the man was wearing a gray jacket, green pants and red sports shoes.

Police are treating the case as a suicide.