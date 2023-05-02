Kumamoto: Man’s corpse found in river

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kukmamoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s corpse in a river in Kumamoto City on Monday, reports Kumamoto Asahi Broadcasting (May 2).

At around 6:50 a.m., a person alerted alerted emergency services about “what appears to be a body floating” in the Kibe River in Minami Ward.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the man floating face-down in the water, which was about 50 centimeters deep. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Aged in his 60s to 80s, the man stood about 165 centimeters tall. The body was clothed in a black and purple sweater and gray sweatpants. He was in possession of a water bottle.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are seeking the cause of death.