Kumamoto: ‘Cluster’ of coronavirus infections found at hostess club

KUMAMOTO (TR) – More than 30 persons connected to a hostess club in Kumamoto City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city has revealed, reports the Kumamoto Nichinichi Shimbun (Oct. 6).

According to the city, club Mermaid, located in Chuo Ward, is the source of a “cluster” of infections —- meaning more than five.

On Tuesday, the city revealed 13 new infections at the club. The persons, both employees and customers, are aged in their teens to 40s.

Two days before, the city announced 22 infections at Mermaid. Of the 35 total to date, 23 are employees, with the rest being customers. The club shut on October 2.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 638 infections recorded in Kumamoto Prefecture. Of that amount, 309 originated in Kumamoto City.