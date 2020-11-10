Kanagawa: Woman’s corpse found along JR Tokaido Line

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse along a rail line in Hiratsuka City on Monday, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Nov. 9).

At around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a JR Tokaido Line train spotted the body beside the tracks in the Banyuhoncho area.

The Hiratsuka Police Station is working to confirm the woman’s identity. She is believed to be elderly.

Though the woman was likely hit and killed by a train, the cause of death is under investigation, police said.

According to East Japan Railway Co., the incident caused 12 lines in both directions to be suspended, inconveniencing about 6,500 commuters.