Kanagawa: Woman accused of slashing mother in face

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of a her mother at their residence in Yokohama, reports TBS News (Feb. 5).

Early on Tuesday, Megumi Kaneko, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to slash her mother, 77-year-old Kazue, in the face in the residence, located in Kanagawa Ward.

Kazue was rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Kaneko, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Kazue sought help from a neighbor, police said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.