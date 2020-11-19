Kanagawa police seek help identifying body found on Fujisawa beach

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a male corpse found on a beach in Fujisawa City earlier this year, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Nov. 18).

On July 14, a woman found the body along the shore of the beach in the Kugenumakaigan area.

According to the Fujisawa Police Station, the man is believed to be aged in his 20s to 40s. Of medium build, he stood 166 centimeters tall.

The body was clothed in a brown t-shirt, orange shorts and black

underwear.

The man died between one and two weeks before the discovery. The cause of death was drowning, police said.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Fujisawa Police Station at 0466-24-0110.