Kanagawa: Officers involved in apprehension of Brazilian who later died not prosecuted

KANAGAWA (TR) – Two police offcers involved in the apprehension of a male Brazilian national in Ebina City who later died have not been prosecuted, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 26).

The two officers were accused of professional negligence resulting in death after apprehending the 39-year-old Brazilian on April 7. They were sent to prosecutors on December 10.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the officers. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At just past 2:00 a.m. on April 7, the Brazilian, who was intoxicated, began screaming at one officer, 22, at a police box in front of Sagamino Station. He then threw a folding chair and beat the officer in the head.

The officer subsequently apprehended the Brazilian, a resident of Ebina, on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

In taking the suspect into custody, the officer was assisted by a volunteer in pinning down his upper body and legs. Thereafter, the suspect’s condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

The suspect was then transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

The second officer, 41, had been accused of not taking appropriate measures in monitoring the Brazilian’s condition during the apprehension.

Police later announced that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been suffocation due to pressure applied to the chest.