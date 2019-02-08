Kanagawa: Man, 43, nabbed over road-rage stabbing at convenience store

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after a traffic dispute led to a stabbing at a convenience store in Sagamihara City earlier this week, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 8).

At around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Norihiro Tahara, of no known occupation, chased Yuichi Onozuka, a 53-year-old company employee, into the outlet of 7-Eleven in Chuo Ward and allegedly used a knife to stab him in the side.

While Onozuka was collapsed on the floor at the entrance, the suspect then stole his smartphone and fled the premises.

The victim, who suffered a punctured lung, was transported to a hospital in serious condition. He will require one month to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Tahara, who has been accused of attempted murder and theft, partially denies the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed persons appearing to be the suspect getting into a dispute involving vehicles they were driving outside the store. “I got angry,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I snatched his smartphone because I did not want him to report the crime to the police.”