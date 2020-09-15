Kanagawa: Man, 41, head-butts father to death ‘over grudge’

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his father at their residence in Chigasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 11).

Sometime on the evening of September 10, Shinpei Oikawa, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly head-butted his father, 73, causing an injury to the face.

The father was later confirmed dead, according to the Chigasaki Police Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Oikawa admitted to

the allegations. “I assaulted him over a long-standing grudge,” the suspect told police.

According to police, Oikawa shared the residence with his father. On the night of the incident, the suspect’s sister, who lives in Saitama Prefecture, alerted police after being unable to contact either relative.

Officers arriving at the residence found the father lying on his back, his face swollen, on the first floor.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.