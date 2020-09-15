 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man, 41, head-butts father to death ‘over grudge’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 15, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his father at their residence in Chigasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 11).

Sometime on the evening of September 10, Shinpei Oikawa, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly head-butted his father, 73, causing an injury to the face.

The father was later confirmed dead, according to the Chigasaki Police Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Oikawa admitted to
the allegations. “I assaulted him over a long-standing grudge,” the suspect told police.

A man head-butted his father to death at their residence in Chigasaki City on September 10 (Twitter)

According to police, Oikawa shared the residence with his father. On the night of the incident, the suspect’s sister, who lives in Saitama Prefecture, alerted police after being unable to contact either relative.

Officers arriving at the residence found the father lying on his back, his face swollen, on the first floor.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »