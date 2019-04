Kanagawa: Male tax staffer nabbed for trespassing into girl’s toilet

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member at a tax office in Yamanashi Prefecture for allegedly trespassing into a girl’s toilet in Yokohama, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 12).

On Thursday, Keita Nakahara, 26, allegedly entered the girl’s toilet at a park in Konan Ward.

Upon his arrest, the suspect admitted to the allegations, telling police he committed the crime “for photography in the toilet.”

A witness to the crime apprehended Nakahara at the scene.