Kanagawa: Ferrari catches fire on expressway

KANAGAWA (TR) – A Ferrari sports car burst into flames on an expressway in Sagamihara City on Wednesday, police said, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 31).

At around 3:00 p.m., the local fire department received a call about “a red Ferrari on fire” on the Chuo Expressway in Midori Ward.

A fire brigade arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes. There were no injuries in the incident, Yamanashi Prefectural Police said.

In footage uploaded to YouTube, the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old corporate executive living in Ome City, Tokyo, can be seen standing next to a bag of golf clubs along the shoulder of the expressway as the vehicle burns about 30 meters away.

The clip also showed the right side of the vehicle to have suffered damage. The ruins of the vehicle were later hauled from the scene.

When the driving car stopped while driving on the passing lane of two lanes on one side and passed by the following car, the engine part started to fire immediately after.

The driver told police that the fire started in the engine area of the vehicle after he pulled over to let another car pass.