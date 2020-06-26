 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Corpse found in burned-out vehicle in Sagamihara

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 26, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle in Sagamihara City, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (June 25).

At around 2:10 p.m., a 29-year-old man alerted emergency services after seeing smoke coming from the vehicle in the riverbed of the Sagami River in Minami Ward.

After a fire crew extinguished the blaze about 50 minutes later, a charred corpse of unspecified gender was found in the driver’s seat.

The Sagamihara-Minami Police Station is now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.

