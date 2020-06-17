Kanagawa cops seize 60 illegal slot machines from illegal Yokohama parlor

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday seized dozens of illegal slot machines from a parlor in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 16).

At around 7:30 p.m., officers entered parlor Macho, located in the Fukutomicho area of Naka Ward, and found customers wagering on 60 high-return pachi suro (or pachinko slot) machines deemed in violation of the law.

Police later accused Hirofumi Hirai, 25, and two other employees of providing illegal gambling. All three suspects admit to the allegations. Twelve male and female customers were also arrested.

According to police, Macho attracted up to 50 persons per day. It operated even during the state of emergency that was in effect due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state of emergency ended on May 25.

Police noted measures suggested by the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus, such as proper ventilation and social distancing, were not in place.

“Due to the coronavirus, I couldn’t find work,” one customer was quoted by police.