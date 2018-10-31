Kanagawa: 3 perish as vehicle plunges into sea in murder-suicide

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after a vehicle plunged into the sea at a port in Miura City on Tuesday, killing three persons aboard, reports NHK (Oct. 31).

At just before 2:00 a.m., a fisherman tipped off police after seeing the vehicle “plunge into the sea” at Misaki Port from the fish market wharf.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene pulled a boy, aged around 12, a woman, believed to be in her 40s, and another woman, aged in her 60s to 70s, from the submerged vehicle. All three were rushed to a hospital where they were later confirmed dead, according to police.

Another boy, aged around 10, managed to survive the incident. Afterward, he was conscious and not in life-threatening condition, police said.

The second boy told police that the deceased persons are members of his family. Police are now seeking to confirm their identities.

Since the vehicle showed no signs of having braked before running over a concrete barricade and tumbling into the sea, police suspect the driver of the vehicle intentionally made the fatal plunge.

As well, a witness said the vehicle was traveling at a “considerably fast speed” along the wharf prior to striking the barricade.