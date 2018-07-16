Kanagawa: 3 corpses found in vehicle in likely group suicide

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a group suicide after three male and female corpses were found in a vehicle in Sagamihara City on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 16).

At around 4:30 p.m., an officer from the Tsukui Police Station on patrol found the bodies of two men and one woman in the vehicle, which was parked on a mountain road in the Aone area of Midori Ward.

According to police, the bodies did not exhibit any external wounds. The windows of the vehicle had been sealed with tape from the inside. As well, burned charcoal briquettes were in the front seat.

Based on personal items found at the scene, all of the persons are believed to be in their 20s or 30s. No will was discovered, and the vehicle had a license plate from Tokyo, police said.