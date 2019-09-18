Kagoshima: Man, 21, accused of murdering elderly woman

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police last week arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged murder of an elderly woman in Amami City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 11).

Some time between June 12 and 16, Enji Watabe, or no know occupation, entered the residence of Takue Takita, 87, and fatally stabbed her in the chest with a knife.

Watabe, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do that kind of thing, and I’ve never been to the residence,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Watabe was not acquainted with Takita. On June 16, a relative of Takita found her collapsed with blood coming from her mouth atop a bed inside the residence. Police later revealed the cause of death was shock due to loss of blood.

On July 19, police arrested Watabe over the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Amami in January. He is currently under prosecution for that crime.