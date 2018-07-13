Kagoshima: Ex-SDF member arrested over fatal stabbing at public bath

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a former Self-Defense Forces member over the fatal stabbing of a man at a public bath in Kanoya City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 12).

Sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 19, Masayasu Minesaki allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Tomoaki Soda, 59, in the chest and abdomen in the bath area of the Kanoya Citizens Health Center, located in the Fudamoto area.

After being found by a staff member, the victim was later transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. The cause of death was shock as a result of loss of blood, according to police.

Police arrested Minesaki on suspicion of murder in front of his residence in the Utsuma area of Kanoya on Thursday morning. He denies the allegations, police said.

Soda was a regular customer of the facility. Police are now investigating what circumstances led to the incident, including whether a previous argument in the locker room played a role.