Kagoshima: Decayed male corpse found on shore

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse on a shore in Aira City on Wednesday, reports Kagoshima Television Station (Aug. 19).

At around 8:30 a.m., a visitor alerted police after finding the decayed body lying face-up on the rocky shore near Kurokawa Cape.

Given the stage of decay, he is believed to have died several weeks before the discovery. His approximate age is not known, police said.

Of slim build, the man stood about 160 centimeters tall. The body was clothed in a black t-shirt, and brownish work pants.

An umbrella and other items that are believed to belong to the man were found near his body, police said.

Police are now working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.